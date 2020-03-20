OCCHD Northeast Regional and Southern Oaks clinics close until further notice as part of COVID-19 response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City-County Health Department clinics will be closed until further notice starting Monday, March 23 as part of the Health Department’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

An OCCHD news release states that the Northeast Regional clinic, 2700 NE 63rd St., and Southern Oaks clinic, 6728 S. Hudson Ave., are closing so that the Health Department can remain flexible in its public health response to the pandemic.

The buildings will remain open because OU Medical sees patients in them as well, according to the news release.

OCCHD’s West clinic will continue to see patients at its location.

“The OCCHD TB clinic is housed at this location, and we will continue to see these patients, as well as DIS referrals and Family Planning patients whose appointments will be scaled back in accordance with federal Title X recommendations provided to us during this pandemic,” the news release states.

