OCCHD reports possible COVID-19 exposure in Oklahoma County schools

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – There has been possible COVID-19 exposure at school facilities in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

OCCHD officials issued a news release Thursday stating that the Health Department has been notified of possible coronavirus exposure within school facilities.

Multiple school districts returned to in-person school sessions on Thursday.

“The impacted schools are assessing the situation and determining how to move forward for the safety of students and staff. OCCHD is proceeding with its standard process involving case investigation of an infectious disease in a school setting,” the news release states.

OCCHD officials warn community members that COVID-19 is still widespread throughout Oklahoma County.

“If multiple children or school staff within a school test positive for COVID-19, the school could possibly close,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 705 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma on Thursday. There have been 46,103 COVID-19 cases in the state since March, and Oklahoma County has had the most cases among all state counties with 11,148 cases.

OCCHD officials urge parents to remember the following COVID-19 prevention, mitigation and isolation requirements:

• Don’t send your children to school if they are sick.

• If you’re waiting on a test result for your child, particularly if your child is sick or has been exposed to another positive case, you must isolate your child at home until the test result comes back negative.

• If your child has been exposed to a positive case, within or outside of school, they still must quarantine for 14 days (even if they receive a negative test).

• If the child’s test result comes back positive, do not send the child to school, even if the child has no symptoms. The child must be isolated at home (an adult must be present at home with a young child who is isolated) for at least 10 days (from the date they were tested). Even after the 10 days, the child must be fever free for at least 24 hours and have improved symptoms.

• If you have received a positive result from a lab, do not wait on a contact tracer to call you. You must isolate at home.

• Parents may need to consider the feasibility of teleworking, taking leave from work, or identifying someone who can supervise your child in the event of school building closures or quarantine.

OCCHD has worked with local school districts to develop plans that will reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, officials said, precautions must still be taken.

“Even still, transmission of the virus is still possible so it is critical parents remember to teach their kids about safe practices such as wearing a mask, washing hands, not sharing personal items and keeping their distance from others when possible during the school day,” the news release states. “A majority of COVID-19 positive cases do not have any symptoms, so it is important for children and adults alike to practice these prevention steps to be protected from exposure to COVID-19 and help reduce the spread of the virus in our community.”

