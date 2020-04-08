OCCHD sets up coronavirus text alert system

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Community members can sign up for COVID-19 text message updates from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

You can opt in for updates from the one-way alert system by texting “ADD” to (405) 920-3022. For Spanish alerts, text “ADD” to (405) 944-4005.

The messaging system, called SwiftReach, allows community members to subscribe to real-time notifications and receive the latest coronavirus news and prevention information, according to a Health Department news release.

The system also helps residents connect to information that they are looking for through other public information channels, such as the state’s Information line, 2-1-1, according to the news release.

Subscribers will receive daily text messages from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

“OCCHD continues to work with other response agencies and Oklahoma City residents to take the actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the news release states.

Click here for additional resources regarding COVID-19 in Oklahoma County.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage