OCCHD to continue coronavirus testing following potential setback

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is able to continue COVID-19 testing as the result of a partnership with a private lab.

“The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) is able to continue its COVID-19 testing in Oklahoma City because we immediately partnered with a private lab upon learning the OSU lab was behind,” an OCCHD news release states.

Individuals who have appointments reserved to be tested at the state fairgrounds, 3001 General Pershing Blvd., on Tuesday, May 13, can still be tested, the news release states.

Individuals who need to be tested can call the OCCHD triage hotline at at (405) 425-4489 to set an appointment for testing as long as supplies last this week, according to the news release.

