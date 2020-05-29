OCCHD urges community to continue wearing masks, social distancing during Phase 3 of state reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is asking community members to continue taking precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19 during Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan.

Phase Three is scheduled to start Monday, June 1.

The third and final phase of the reopening plan allows employers to resume unrestricted staffing of worksites.

Community members are advised to continue safe practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the news release.

“As we enter Phase Three of the reopening of our community, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) still encourages the use of face coverings while in public, social distancing of six feet whenever possible, and recommends the continuation of good hygiene ranging from hand washing with soap for twenty seconds or use of hand sanitizer,” the news release states. “People should still avoid touching their face, and sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow. People who feel sick or have a temperature of 100.4 or greater should stay home.”

OCCHD officials also reiterated Gov. Kevin Stitt’s order encouraging vulnerable individuals – people who are 65 and older and people who have either lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma or a compromised immune system – to shelter in their homes and leave for only essential needs, such as groceries and prescriptions.

“When doing so, they should practice physical distancing of six feet and wear a face covering,” the news release states.

Officials also said that OCCHD will begin COVID-19 testing at the Northeast Regional Health and Wellness Campus, 2600 N.E. 63rd St., on Monday, June 1, along with the Southern Oaks Wellness Campus, 6728 South Hudson Ave., from 7-9 a.m.

Phase Three also allows summer camps to open, however, hospital and nursing home visitation is still prohibited.

