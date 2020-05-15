OCCHD urges Oklahomans to practice social distancing as state enters Phase 2 of reopening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is asking Oklahomans to continue practicing social distancing and other COVID-19 prevention methods as the state goes into Phase 2 of its reopening.

OCCHD officials strongly encourage community members to wear masks, stay six feet away from each other and to disinfect work areas and other commonly touched surfaces multiple times throughout the day, OCCHD officials said in a news release.

Health officials urge community members to stay home if they are not feeling well.

“Unless it is an emergency, to reduce your risk of catching or spreading illness, stay home if you feel sick, even if your symptoms are mild. Do not go to work, or public places, and avoid public transportation,” OCCHD officials said.

Phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s three-phased ‘Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan’ started Friday, May 15, and mandates the following:

• Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols

• Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited

• Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols

• Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen

Oklahoma City business owners and managers are encouraged to review Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt’s proclamation, which outlines activities that businesses should undertake to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among patrons and/or employees,” the OCCHD news release states.

Holt’s proclamation asks food service and similar businesses to do the following:

• Employees’ temperatures should be checked each day either by the employee or their employer.

• Employees with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher should not be at the facility.

• Servers and staff interacting with customers must wear a face mask or covering, unless the staff member is behind a barrier such as Plexiglass.

• Tables must be at least 6 feet apart.

• Menus must be single-use or capable of being sanitized with antimicrobial disinfectants after each use.

• Condiment bottles must be sanitized after each table change, or served in a single-use packet, disposable container or washable dish.

• Service at buffets and salad bars must be provided by an employee only.

• Tables, chairs and objects needed to complete a purchase must be sanitized with antimicrobial disinfectants after each use.

• Standing room-only patios are limited to 50% of total patio occupancy capacity.

Personal care services are asked to do the following:

• Employees’ temperatures should be checked each day either by the employee or their employer.

• Employees with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher should not be at the facility.

• Employees must use face masks or coverings.

• Disposable face masks must be offered to all customers who don’t have their own mask.

• All chairs and tools must be sanitized using antimicrobial disinfectants between customers.

• While receiving services, customers must remain at least 6 feet apart.

Gyms and other athletic facilities are asked to do the following:

• Employees’ temperatures should be checked each day either by the employee or their employer.

• Employees with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher should not be at the facility.

• Employees that have contact with the public must wear a face mask or covering, unless the staff member is behind a barrier such as Plexiglass.

• Doorknobs, gates, counters and other high-touch surfaces should be regularly cleaned and sanitized with antimicrobial disinfectants.

• Locker rooms and bathrooms, particularly high-touch surfaces, must be cleaned and sanitized regularly and have hand-washing supplies.

• Hand-washing or hand sanitizing supplies must be available for employees and customers.

• Rental and shared equipment must be cleaned and sanitized by the customer or an employee between each use using antimicrobial disinfectants.

• All food service must comply with the food service requirements listed above.

Entertainment venues and places of worship are asked to do the following:

• Employees’ temperatures should be checked each day either by the employee or their employer.

• Employees with a fever of 100.4 degrees or should not be at the facility.

• Offer seating in a staggered manner with at least two seats between customer groups in the same row. Every other row must be closed. Movable seating must be spaced to accomplish the same spacing.

• All food service must comply with the food service requirements listed above.

Click here for the entire proclamation.

Click here for new reopening guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

