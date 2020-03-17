O’Connell’s celebrates St. Patrick’s Day ahead of shutdown for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) - Norman officials are following guidelines during the current spread of COVID-19 by closing businesses and limiting gatherings.

“We need our residents to listen and to take this very seriously,” said Norman Mayor Breea Clark.

Beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m., all restaurant dining areas will be closed along with bars, fitness centers, theatres, and fun parks through April 3.

Mayor Clark also said gatherings will be reduced from 250 to 50 people in order to follow guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In the back of your mind, you are still worried about it, but still we are having a good time,” said Jeremy Martin, of Moore.

Green beer was still flowing at O’Connell’s on Campus Corner in Norman on Tuesday.

The Irish pub held its 52nd consecutive St. Patty’s Day party.

Owners told KFOR that they are in contact with city and county officials and are following the guidelines by only allowing 50 people in at a time, even when the bar holds 300.

“We are bringing groups in in waves. Every 90 minutes, we turn it over and when they leave, we sanitize where they were and any other fixtures, restroom fixtures, handles, that type stuff with good bleach solution,” said Jeff Stewart, O’Connell’s owner.

Some are asking if the decision to start the shutdown on Wednesday was related to the holiday celebration.

“O’Connell’s did not get special treatment on St. Patrick’s Day. We were willing to put [the moratorium] in place last night but we did have businesses ask to have time to prepare," said Mayor Clark.

Restaurant dining areas will be closing but drive-ins, drive-thrus, takeout and delivery services will still be options.