ODOC inmate, staff members test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Oklahoma Department of Corrections

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate and multiple staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

An inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester tested positive for COVID-19.

Four staff members and a probation and parole officer also tested positive for the virus, according to an ODOC news release.

“ODOC is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to continue implementing its response to the pandemic and preventing community spread,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health provided masks to all inmates and staff on Saturday, according to the news release.

ODOC officials on Sunday ordered all prisons to secure inmates in their cells while allowing access to necessary services. Officials described the action as “a move to protect the health of inmates and staff – not intended as a disciplinary measure.”

Food, medicine and other necessities will be provided to inmates to limit group gatherings and enhance social distancing, according to the news release.

Click here for ODOC’s Pandemic Plan.

