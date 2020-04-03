Breaking News
ODOC staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma Department of Corrections

LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member works at Joseph Harp Correctional Center (JHCC) in Lexington, and has not been in the facility since Sunday morning, “prior to when the employee began exhibiting symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus,” an ODOC news release states.

ODOC officials have reported information about the staff member becoming infected to the Oklahoma State Department of Health for assistance coordinating the appropriate public health response, according to the news release.

“Based on the timeline when the staff member last worked at the facility, the health department advises there is no need for other staff or inmates to quarantine or isolate,” the news release states.

There are increased sanitation efforts at JHCC, according to the news release.

Also, each ODOC facility will continue enforcing screening protocols when employees report to work.

“Protocols include checking temperatures and asking if staff are experiencing a cough or have trouble breathing,” the news release states.

Facilities have been provided the necessary amount of disinfectant and are advised to “use it liberally,” according to the news release.

ODOC inmates have been sewing cloth masks and will also produce bottles of hand sanitizer, according to ODOC Director Scott Crow.

Facilities began receiving deliveries of masks and bottles of sanitizer on Friday, April 3, the news release states.

ODOC facilities have personal protective equipment supplies, but staff members are constantly working to obtain additional protective gear, including N95 masks, gowns and eye protection, according to the news release.

