Office of Juvenile Affairs to reduce number of contracted beds in detention centers across state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Office of Juvenile Affairs will contract fewer detention center beds for the upcoming fiscal year, and the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the reduction.

The Oklahoma Board of Juvenile Affairs on Tuesday approved a further reduction of the number of juvenile detention beds that the Office of Juvenile Affairs (OJA) will contract, according to an OJA news release.

“The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which broke out in mid-March in Oklahoma, and looming state budget cuts were factors for OJA to reconsider the number of beds the agency would require in the 2021 fiscal year, which begins July 1,” the news release states.

The revised number of beds is 14 percent fewer than the amount the board approved five months ago when the board updated its State Plan for the Establishment of Juvenile Detention Services, according to the news release.

“The plan determines the number of juvenile detention beds necessary for the state’s current needs and the locations of those needed beds. It also determines the number of juvenile detention beds for which OJA will pay,” the news release states.

The OJA board updated its detention plan in December; it was their first update of the plan since 2008.

The 2008 update provided for 371 licensed juvenile beds. The December 2019 plan, which takes effect July 1, called for 266 contracted juvenile detention beds in 14 Oklahoma counties.

Tuesday’s revised plan calls for 229 contracted juvenile detention beds in 12 counties.

The OJA studied detention usage from July 2019 to April 2020 in their evaluation that led to the bed reduction.

“The low detention usage since the coronavirus outbreak prompted efforts to reduce the population and lower new admissions was factored in as a reason for the drastic decrease,” the news release states.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused staffing shortages that led to the colsure of the Texas County Juvenile Detention Center in late March. It reopened May 1, but has yet to have a new admission.

Beckham County commissioners ended their contract in March for regional secure detention, and the juvenile detention center subcontractor for Muskogee County commissioners recended decided to end the contract, according to the news release.

The bed reduction also comes a week after state legislative leaders announced a budget agreement for the 2021 fiscal year that proposed an approximate 4 percent budget cut to OJA and most state agencies. The agreement requires further action by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The following statement from OJA interim Executive Director Rachel Holt was included in the news release:

“OJA’s juvenile services unit has been working to lower our population for OJA custody youth in all levels of out-of-home placement to help ease the burden on youth and staff in congregate care and stay ahead of anticipated staffing shortages across the juvenile justice system. OJA continues to consult with the assigned judges and attorneys regarding these decisions. As a result, detention usage has decreased more than 40% due to the statewide cooperation between OJA, judges and district attorneys. Because the pandemic is still ongoing and the absolute reality of state budget cuts for fiscal year 2021, it is incumbent on OJA to reassess the state plan for detention at this time.” OJA interim Executive Director Rachel Holt

OJA officials reevaluated which young offenders they kept in custody in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We worked to minimize new detention admits to youth who are alleged to have committed serious, violent crimes and are an imminent threat to themselves or the community,” Holt said. “We also closely monitored all detention admits and, in cooperation with judges and district attorneys, worked to make sure detention was not being used for probation violations, drug court violations, misdemeanor charges or status offenders. Keeping the detention population to only the children who are necessary to detain for community safety helps the detention staff to prioritize social distancing, sanitation and proper hygiene. This is not an attempt for children to ‘get out of jail free,’ it is a real plan to keep our congregate care population as low as possible to limit the number of children exposed in any possible coronavirus outbreak. This is in line with national practices.”

