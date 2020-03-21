Officials: 2 passengers show no signs of sickness after plane lands at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – Emergency crews were called to Tulsa International Airport after receiving reports of two ill passengers on an American Airlines flight.

The plane flew in from Los Angeles International Airport, landed at TIA and parked at the cargo ramp, according to an airport public information officer.

There was a report of two sick passengers on the plane, according to officials.

EMSA screened the two passengers and found that they were not showing or producing any symptoms, officials said.

The Tulsa Health Department released the following statement:

“We were consulted about this and there was determined to be no risk. We are currently advising all travelers, regardless of where they came from, to monitor for symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days upon their return home. Travelers from areas with ongoing or widespread transmission of COVID-19 should remain home for the 14 days upon their return and monitor for symptoms.”

