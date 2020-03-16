Officials: 26 passengers from Grand Princess cruise ship back in Oklahoma amid coronavirus outbreak

The Grand Princess docked in Oakland after days of being kept at sea due to concerns over coronavirus cases onboard. (Noah Berger/AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State leaders say all 26 Oklahomans who were quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have returned home.

After leaving the Grand Princess, the 3,500 passengers and crew members were taken to military bases located in California, Georgia, and Texas. Officials say 21 people on board the ship, including 19 crewmembers, tested positive for COVID-19.

The State of Oklahoma chartered planes and buses to bring back the 26 Oklahomans from their various locations. The first passengers arrived in the Sooner State late Saturday night and the remainder arrived throughout the day on Sunday.

“Safely bringing these 26 Oklahomans back home as quickly as possible has been my top priority, and we have been working on this day and night,” said Gov. Stitt. “I commend my team and the leadership from the Oklahoma State Department of Health for the hard work and long hours they have invested in their fellow Oklahomans. These passengers were all asymptomatic before being allowed to come home, and our state health department officials will ensure they have the resources they need while resting at home and recovering from this stressful experience.”

Officials say the 26 passengers are not symptomatic and will remain quarantined at home for 14 days with continued monitoring by local health officials.

“We are thankful to have played a part in the safe return of these Oklahomans and want to stress that their health and well-being are of the utmost importance,” said Commissioner of Health Gary Cox. “Of the 3,500 total people on the cruise ship, there have been only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the passengers. We will continue to monitor the health of those who have returned home and provide the support they need.”

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

So far, there are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.