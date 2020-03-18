Officials ask Oklahomans to file unemployment claims online amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many businesses struggle in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, officials expect the unemployment rate to temporarily rise across the country.

Now, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is encouraging people to file their unemployment claims online rather than in person.

If you have a problem filing your claim online, call the OESC Service Center at the following numbers:

OKC Metro: (405) 525-1500 or outside the metro at (800) 555-1554.

The agency says employees in the state office, the service centers and Oklahoma Works/America’s Job Centers will be reporting to work. At this time, the Oklahoma Works/ America’s Job Centers are closed to the public but personnel will be answering telephone calls.

The OESC says it is attempting to have as many employees as possible work from home.