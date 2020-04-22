Officials: Some city leaders to not follow Gov. Stitt’s reopening plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Governor Kevin Stitt announced plans to reopen non-essential businesses across the state in a matter of days, leaders in several municipalities across Oklahoma expressed concerns with moving forward with a reopening plan too quickly.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced a three percent increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, totaling 2,894 patients. At the same time, deaths connected to COVID-19 have reached 170 in the Sooner State.

Although the number of cases are still rising, hospitalizations have remained low and are actually declining in many areas of the state.

Gov. Stitt announced his plan to reopen the state and non-essential businesses in three phases, with the first phase beginning on April 24.

Under the guidelines of the first phase of the plan, personal care businesses like hair salons and spas could open while following strict sanitation and social distancing rules.

Restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting venues could open to the public on May 1.

Following the announcement, several city leaders spoke out with concerns about the plan to reopen the state.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was one of the first city leaders in the state to enact shelter-in-place orders, which closed non-essential businesses and ordered Oklahoma City residents to stay at home as much as possible until April 30.

Despite the governor’s plan to reopen in two days, Holt told KFOR that his order will still be in effect.

“Mayor Bynum and I, as well as the Oklahoma Municipal League, have been in constant communication with the Governor this last week as he has developed a statewide vision for a new phase in pandemic response. We are very appreciative for that line of communication with the Governor. As was announced three weeks ago, and in the interest of public health, our city’s shelter in place proclamation lasts through April 30th, as does the closure of personal care services. On the advice of our local public health experts, it is our intent to follow the spirit of the White House criteria for potentially entering a new phase after April 30th. We dearly hope that public health data allows Oklahoma City to consider entering that new phase on May 1st as the Governor has envisioned. We will continue to monitor public health data and will provide updates on our local plans as we have them.” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum agrees, saying his safer at home order also will remain in effect through April 30.

“I appreciate Governor Stitt announcing his plan for Oklahoma today. I am working with both the Tulsa Health Department and the State Department of Health to assess the latest trend data that would indicate when we can safely begin such a process in Tulsa. I plan to discuss these matters with the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Advisory Committee and my colleagues in other Tulsa County municipalities on Thursday, and will share my thoughts on the path forward in a press briefing on Friday. The Tulsa Safer At Home order remains in effect within our city limits through April 30.” Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum

Norman Mayor Breea Clark says her stay-at-home order will also remain in place through April 30.

Why pick fights with the mayors, @GovStitt? Like OKC and Tulsa, Norman’s Stay at Home Order will remain in place through 4/30. You may be willing to risk lives by moving forward without proper testing or a plan for contact tracing, but I’m not. Norman Mayor Breea Clark said on Twitter

Why pick fights with the mayors, @GovStitt? Like OKC and Tulsa, Norman's Stay at Home Order will remain in place through 4/30. You may be willing to risk lives by moving forward without proper testing or a plan for contact tracing, but I'm not. #localgov #covid19 #oklahoma — Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) April 22, 2020

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin also spoke out about the plan, saying that Oklahoma does not meet the criteria for lifting restrictions just yet.

“The governor’s decision to reopen Oklahoma businesses early comes from a place of fear, and it is understandable for him to be worried about the long-term economic effects of this pandemic. However, in this time of uncertainty, it is crucial not to make decisions hastily and out of fear but out of fact. The Centers for Disease Control has issued clear guidelines on when states should begin reopening, and at the moment, Oklahoma does not meet those criteria. Furthermore, since the beginning of this crisis, we have failed to administer proper testing or tracing that is needed to ensure Oklahoma meets the CDC guidelines. Reopening without proper data and against the scientific community puts Oklahoma workers in a dangerous position to have to choose between their safety and their job. We urge the governor to reconsider until better data is available.” House Minority Leader Emily Virgin

However, some city leaders say they are prepared to follow the new phasing system.

City leaders in Mustang tell KFOR that they will move forward with the governor’s plan.

“The City of Mustang will follow the guidelines set by the Governor and his advisory group. Since the onset of COVID-19 we have followed his lead. We feel comfortable with their decisions and will continue to monitor the effect,” said Mustang Mayor Jess Schweinberg.

City officials in Lawton say they are planning to hold an emergency city council meeting on Thursday to discuss what actions they are going to take.

KFOR is still waiting on a response from several other city officials across the metro.

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, which has been pushing for the state to reopen, says it is glad that the governor took the first step to open the state.

“This afternoon, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the state’s plans to begin gradually and safely reopening Oklahoma now that the state’s COVID-19 curve has flattened. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, OCPA has said we must protect Oklahomans from the virus while ensuring that Oklahomans can continue to provide for their families. Governor Stitt’s plan embraces both priorities. “As Oklahoma re-opens, it is important to continue safety measures to reduce viral spread. At the same time, the state should continue lifting oppressive regulations to empower Oklahomans while also mitigating risks. “For tens of thousands of Oklahomans, their lives, health and livelihoods have already been negatively impacted by these shutdowns. By taking this first step to begin reopening Oklahoma, Governor Stitt has helped limit these negative impacts and ensured that Oklahoma has a brighter future.” Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs

Last week, Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told CNN that several states may move too quickly to reopen.

“We’re seeing states where they really shouldn’t be thinking about relaxing social distancing right out into mid-June,” he said. “Some of the states where there are big epidemics unfolding, like South Dakota or Oklahoma, not so big but in terms of the time course.”

According to the IHME data, researchers suggested that Oklahoma leaders should plan on reopening the state on June 8 or later.