Officials: UCO adjunct faculty member may have COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at an Oklahoma university say an adjunct faculty member may have the novel coronavirus.

Officials with the University of Central Oklahoma announced that an adjunct faculty member has been identified as having symptoms of COVID-19 by their primary care physician.

However, the individual has not been able to be tested for the virus.

University officials say the individual is experiencing “mild symptoms and has self-isolated.”

At this time, school leaders believe there is a minimal risk to campus since the individual was last on campus on March 6.

