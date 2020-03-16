OG&E to suspend all customer disconnects for non-payment for 30 days

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An electric utility company is hoping to bring some relief to customers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over the weekend, OG&E announced it will be suspending all customer disconnects for non-payment for 30 days.

The company released this statement on Facebook:

“At OG&E, we are dedicated to providing the life-sustaining and life-enhancing products and services necessary to meet our customer’s needs. Rest assured, we are well prepared to meet the demands of this crisis. Our operations remain stable and secure, with no current impact to the reliable delivery of electricity to our customers.

We are similarly focused on the health, safety and security of our customers, employees and communities, and are working closely with local, state and federal agencies during this pandemic crisis. Effective immediately, we will be suspending all customer disconnects for non-payment for 30 days. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will implement any additional recommended public health measures as appropriate.”