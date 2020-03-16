OK County commissioners approve emergency declaration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners unanimously approved an emergency declaration at a special meeting Monday to allow some employees to work from home and created an emergency response committee to monitor developments with COVID-19.

“Our road crews will still continue. They’re not in contact with the public. Obviously, we have maintenance and things of that nature,” Commissioner Kevin Calvey, district 3, said.

The board of commissioners also voted to create an emergency response committee to monitor developments with COVID-19.

“This would be comprised of five members, including David Barnes, who’s our emergency management director, Dan Matthews, who’s our Human Resources and Health and Safety director and one member appointed by each of the commissioners,” Calvey said.

Over at the county courthouse, another big development was announced Monday morning. Oklahoma County Presiding Judge Ray C. Elliott canceled all jury trials for the weeks of March 23rd and April 6th.

Over at the Oklahoma County Jail, they are also making some adjustments, taking temperatures as inmates are booked in.

Officials with the OCSO said one inmate is currently under isolation. That person was initially transported from DOC for a hearing in Oklahoma County and then was taken to the hospital to be cleared before being booked into jail.

The hospital said the individual did not fit the COVID-19 criteria, but they are being monitored.

As for other county departments, it’s business as usual right now.

“I’m at least planning on trying to move forward with road projects. We’ve got a number of things under construction,” Commissioner Brian Maughan, district 2, said.

“We’ll just access it on a week by week basis and you know, we’ll get through it. This too shall pass, but it is something people need to take seriously in the short term,” Calvey said.

The emergency declaration has been enacted for one week and then the commissioners will have to meet again to renew it, if need be.