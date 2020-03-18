OK County Sheriff’s Office suspends evictions amid outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Due to concerns over COVID-19, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will temporarily not be enforcing evictions.

On Wednesday morning, Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor signed a letter, temporarily suspending the enforcement of Writs of Execution, lockouts, due to the current public health emergency surrounding COVID-19.

Officials said they were able to make this decision after the district court suspended all non-emergency court hearings earlier this week.

Shortly after the announcement from the OCSO, President Donald Trump announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development would temporarily suspend “all foreclosures and evictions” amid the COVID-19 crisis.