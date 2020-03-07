OK Dept. of Health clears 2 Edmond students tested for coronavirus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two students within the Edmond Public Schools system have been cleared to return to class following potential exposure to coronavirus.

Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Bret Towne sent an email to parents and guardians Saturday stating that the Oklahoma State Department of Health contacted school officials late Friday and informed them that the students had been cleared.

“Although they showed no symptoms of the virus, the students self-quarantined in order to ensure their safety and the safety of others following indirect contact with an individual who got the virus after traveling abroad. District officials have been in contact with the family and the State Department of Health and have received assurance from health officials that our schools are not as risk from this incident,” Towne said in the letter.

Ranet Tippens, superintendent of the Deer Creek School District, also located in Edmond, sent an email to parents and guardians on Friday, announcing that an undisclosed number of Deer Creek students had been cleared by the Department of Health following potential coronavirus exposure.

Both Towne and Tippens stressed good hygiene measures recommended by the Center for Disease Control to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The measures include the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Towne said students should be kept home if they have been running a fever.

“If you or your family members become ill from a respiratory virus, please seek guidance from your physician and local and state health officials about any action you may need to take. If health officials recommend that you alert your school district, please contact your school site directly,” Towne said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma – a Tulsa County man in his 50s.

Also, the State Department of Health created a Coronavirus Call Center, which can be reached by dialing (877) 215-8336.

Call Center hours for Saturday, March 7, are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Center hours beyond Saturday will be added to the Department of Health’s coronavirus page, which can be accessed by clicking here.