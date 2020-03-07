OK State Dept. of Health establishes coronavirus call center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A coronavirus call center has been established in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health Coronavirus Call Center can be reached by dialing (877) 215-8336.

Call Center hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Call Center hours beyond Saturday will be added to the Department of Health’s coronavirus page, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Oklahoma – a Tulsa County man in his 50s.

Four people are currently being tested in Oklahoma for the virus, according to Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Gary Cox.

Oklahomans are urged to away from ill patients, frequently wash their hands and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is primarily spread from person-to-person. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to officials..

State medical officials ask that if you become sick to stay away from others.

If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.