OK State Senate on lockdown after someone tests positive for COVID-19

Legislators say they will continue to meet despite coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Less than 24 hours after Oklahoma lawmakers said they will continue with their session, the Senate is on lockdown after someone on the floor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources tell News 4 that either a Senator or a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and officials are working to get all of those in the capitol tested.

OSDH today confirmed 1 State Capitol employee tested positive for COVID. #OKleg is working to partner w/a private lab to administer tests for their employees today, at their request. We will work with #okleg to answer more of your questions as info becomes available. (1/3) — OK Dept of Health (@HealthyOklahoma) March 17, 2020

Both the Senate and House held special meetings Monday to discuss how to deal with the growing coronavirus threat where legislative leaders announced that only lawmakers, essential staff, state employees and media will be allowed inside the Capitol.

Both bodies are in session today before breaking Wednesday through Friday as was originally scheduled for Spring Break.

As of Monday evening, they planned to come back Monday.

Senator Kay Floyd, the Senate Minority Leader said Monday, “None look at this as a partisan or a non-partisan issue. This is a public health and we are deeply, deeply concerned about that.”

Lawmakers told News 4 they talked with health officials and feel they are still following guidelines as best they can.

Both the House and Senate passed legislation Monday that would allow the whole legislature to adjourn for longer than three days if needed. A new provision would also allow House members to vote by proxy on big bills this session.