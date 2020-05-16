OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Weddings, funerals and bars are all back in business Friday night.

Phase 2 of Oklahoma’s grand reopening kicked off as night clubs are seeing their first customers in weeks.

Dollhouse in Bricktown was sanitizing and hanging up signs before they opened Friday night.

“I would say I feel pretty comfortable with our precautions,” said Aspen Ranz, a manager at the night club.

Ranz added that the precautions started before anyone even stepped inside.

“We have disposable masks at the door, free for anybody who wants to enter the club, and we’re doing temperature forehead testing at the door, as well as hand sanitizing everybody at the door,” Ranz said.

The burlesque club has a capacity of 500 people, Ranz said. They had about 800 people in and out of the club on an average night before the pandemic. Now, she said, they’re not taking any chances.

“We’ve doubled, I believe, just our security staff that picks up trash and wipes everything down,” she said.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt’s proclamation requires bars to have reusable or sanitized menus and tables six feet apart along with other sanitization rules. The proclamation also states that employees must wear masks, something Ranz said they plan to do, while also using single-use plastic cups.

“Nobody has to reuse glasses, so there’s a lot less clutter,” she said.

However, patrons are only being encouraged to wear the masks inside at places like the bar and dance floor. The dance floor is a spot that Ranz said is only visually monitored.

“Which is kind of a ‘use at your own risk with a mask’ sort of situation,” Ranz said.

Ranz added that they plan to spray paint spots on the dance floor for social distancing. While, at the same time, having people around to enforce the other sanitization requirements.

According to Ranz, though, the need to stay home is understandable while the pandemic is still in progress.

“If I didn’t need to work and I didn’t have this job, I wouldn’t necessarily say going out and partying when you’re immunocompromised is an idea,” Ranz said.

