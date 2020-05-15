Fairfax Community Hospital and its management group, First Physicians Capital Group, in partnership with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma hosted a drive-thru distribution of emergency food boxes for Fairfax and Osage County residents in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. The group provided emergency groceries to 115 families on April 24.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First Physicians Capital Group made a substantial donation that will provide food to people in need and laptops to students for distance learning in three rural communities.

The approximately $75,000 donation goes to communities where three rural hospitals managed by First Physicians Capital Group (FPCG) are located, according to an FPCG news release.

Those hospitals include The Physicians’ Hospital in Anadarko, Fairfax Community Hospital and Stroud Regional Medical Center.

The donation is one of FPCG’s many contributions to the rural communities they serve, according to CEO Jeff Hill.

“First Physicians Capital Group has always felt a deep commitment to contribute to the health and well-being of the communities where we live and work,” said Hill. “In this trying time, we recognize the responsibility is even greater. It is our duty to serve our neighbors and help these residents and their families get the resources they need.”

Select organizations in each community received either around $25,000 for food distribution or technological tools.

FPCG recently gave $21,000 to Anadarko Public Schools to buy over 70 Chromebooks for K-12 students. That’s in addition to the 30 Chromebooks the company gave to Anadarko students in March.

“We are very appreciative of this donation. These devices make a significant difference for us with distance learning becoming the new norm and not knowing what the future will hold moving forward,” said Jerry McCormick, Superintendent of Anadarko Public Schools. “This gift will help get us closer to reaching our goal of getting Chromebooks to all students. It speaks highly of First Physicians Capital Group and their dedication to our schools and hometown.”

The donation enables Anadarko Public Schools to use school funds for other needs.

“We would have to forego other purchases if it wasn’t for First Physician Capital Group’s support,” McCormick said. “Because of their support, we can invest in professional development and textbooks for teachers and staff.”

FPCG gave $25,000 to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help Fairfax and Osage County residents, according to the news release.

Fairfax Community Hospital and FPCG volunteers partnered with the Food Bank to host a drive-thru distribution that provided emergency groceries to 115 households, particularly those who found themselves without an income after losing their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sparsely populated rural communities in Oklahoma face many economic challenges. Those challenges are often associated with food insecurity, principally when food resources such as grocery stores or food pantries don’t exist,” said Lori Long, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “The Food Bank has provided a monthly Mobile Pantry in Fairfax for some time, but a sustainable ongoing food pantry will provide more options for local residents. This gift from the First Physicians Capital Group helped provide an immediate drive-thru distribution of emergency boxes of food and will help establish a future ongoing resource for people who are hungry in the Fairfax area.”

FPCG also donated $25,000 to the Stroud Food Pantry to help people who are hungry. Part of the donation – $15,000 – will provide groceries to rural Oklahomans in need. The other $10,000 will go toward development of an additional building and the purchase and installation of a refrigeration and freezer unit, according to the news release.

“It floored me. All of a sudden, the troubles of making sure the pantry is going to move forward without putting in additional volunteer energy for fundraising went away. First Physicians Capital Group has by far made the largest contribution to our future. Our nonprofit would have been genuinely challenged without their support. I’m grateful for a caring community that continues to rally around us,” said Stroud Food Pantry’s President James Huelsman.

