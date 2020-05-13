OKC City Council calls for mass-scale coronavirus testing, PPE distribution & federal relief for local community

Medical workers at Kaiser Permanente French Campus test a patient for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at a drive-thru testing facility in San Francisco, California on March 12, 2020. – Between 70 to 150 million people in the United States could eventually be infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a projection shared with Congress, a lawmaker said March 12, 2020. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City City Council is calling for a dramatic increase in COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and federal relief to help local recovery.

Council members passed a resolution Tuesday expressing their official support for mass-scale COVID-19 testing, distribution of PPE and federal help for municipalities facing a sharp revenue decline.

A City of Oklahoma City news release cited Oklahoma State Department of Health data which states that at least 37 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma City so far.

“The Council supports mass-scale national testing that starts with all first responders, health care workers, people over age 60, residents of long-term care facilities and people with compromised immune systems, then everyone else. Testing would help identify local spread, and benefit contact tracing and self-isolation efforts,” the news release states.

Council members want increased PPE production and distribution that will help testing staff, first responders and health care workers on the front lines, according to the news release.

The City Council believes that federal government relief funding is needed to help local governments offset the pandemic’s impact on local revenue.

“Current federal relief programs for cities restrict funding to direct costs of the pandemic, but those expenses are dwarfed by the expected economic impact on sales tax revenue,” the news release states.

The Oklahoma City Finance Department estimates the city’s General Fund operating revenue will decline by $35 million in the next fiscal year. The City Manager is preparing to cut 3.3 percent of the budget for the police and fire departments and 11.25 percent of the budget for all other general fund departments. Those cuts will be formally proposed to the council on May 26, according to the news release.

