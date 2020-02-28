OKC-County Health officials say they’re prepared to respond to coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City city officials says they have plans in place should a case of the coronavirus arrive in the state.

Officials at the OKC-County Health Department say it’s no different than handling past outbreaks of H1N1, SARS and the Zika virus.

Officials say they’re not worried about the virus spreading throughout the state.

There are emergency preparedness response teams in place, and there are plans on how to keep government operations functioning with a reduced workforce.

People should take the same precautions as preventing other illnesses like the flu such as washing their hands and staying home if they’re sick.

There are currently no confirmed cases in the state of Oklahoma.

