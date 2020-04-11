OKC Fire Department takes measures to protect nursing home residents & emergency responders from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department Facebook page

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department are now wearing special attire to prevent the spread of coronavirus when responding to nursing homefacilities.

“Those residents are at much greater risk than most,” an OKC Fire Department Facebook post states.

  • Photo goes with story
    Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department Facebook page
  • Photo goes with story
    Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department Facebook page
  • Photo goes with story
    Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department Facebook page
  • Photo goes with story
    Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department Facebook page

Fire Department officials are taking the following measures to protect themselves and nursing home residents:

  • Sending minimal (preferably one) personnel inside to recon and begin patient care
  • Wearing self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as gloves and splash protection (rain suits or something similar)
  • Asking facility staff to bring the patient to an entry/exit point away from other residents and staff or even outside if possible to prevent exposure to others
  • Masking the patient to prevent further exposure

“These are unprecedented times, and our personnel are going to great lengths to respond and assist in the safest manner possible. If you have a loved one in a group facility, know that many people are working very hard to make sure they are safe. We WILL get through this together!” fire officials said in the post.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter