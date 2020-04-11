OKC Fire Department takes measures to protect nursing home residents & emergency responders from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Members of the Oklahoma City Fire Department are now wearing special attire to prevent the spread of coronavirus when responding to nursing homefacilities.

“Those residents are at much greater risk than most,” an OKC Fire Department Facebook post states.

Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department Facebook page

Fire Department officials are taking the following measures to protect themselves and nursing home residents:

Sending minimal (preferably one) personnel inside to recon and begin patient care

Wearing self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as gloves and splash protection (rain suits or something similar)

Asking facility staff to bring the patient to an entry/exit point away from other residents and staff or even outside if possible to prevent exposure to others

Masking the patient to prevent further exposure

“These are unprecedented times, and our personnel are going to great lengths to respond and assist in the safest manner possible. If you have a loved one in a group facility, know that many people are working very hard to make sure they are safe. We WILL get through this together!” fire officials said in the post.

