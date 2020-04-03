Breaking News
OKC Mayor Holt extends shelter in place until April 30

Coronavirus

David Holt holds press conference on COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is extending the state of emergency until April 30, but he warns it could also be longer.

He is urging people to use common sense and prioritize life during the pandemic. He says people should assume everyone has the virus – that’s how cautious they should be.

Health officials say the peak of the pandemic in Oklahoma is expected to be sometime in April.

Holt also says he doesn’t think a curfew is necessary right now.

