OKC nurse left without a job after NYC hospital cancels contract

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City nurse who took a huge leap of faith to save lives in New York City, was left high and dry after she arrived in New York and was told she was no longer needed.

“They’re literally cancelling like hundreds of nurses,” said Kari Goen.

Goen is an RN at both St. Anthony’s Hospital and OU Medicine. She says when COVID-19 hit New York City hard, she wanted to step up.

“You get to help other communities in need and be selfless in that act, but it’s also a really good learning experience,” said Goen.

She put in her two weeks at work and packed her bags. She left Oklahoma City Monday morning, but getting to NYC was nearly impossible.

“My connecting flight to New York City was cancelled because of high winds and thunderstorms. They moved us to a later flight, and then, within ten minutes, that flight got cancelled,” said Goen.

After another cancelled flight, she rented a car and drove, through thunderstorms and heavy winds. When she finally arrived, the news came.

“Was here for like an hour and got a text message that said, sorry girls. We just found out, but your contract got cancelled,” said Goen.

KPG Healthcare, the agency Goen found her job through, sent her this explanation:

“Hey Girls. I have some bad news. The hospital just emailed us and said you were both cancelled. They said the situation had cleared up and the census is down. I’m so sorry. I know it’s not fair. This is frustrating for you and us both. I know how much you guys both sacrificed and left behind for this. We’re working to bill the hospital for one week for you and I’m doing everything I can to find spots open that we can redirect to. Feel free to call if you want to talk about anything. I’ll do everything I can to help.”

“I’m still hearing of unsafe conditions of patient to nurse ratios. You would think that they’d still want to have a little bit more adequate staff,” said Goen.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing on Tuesday and said hospitalizations, cases and deaths are leveling.

“We had to deal with so many obstacles just to get up here, and then to have succeeded and get up here, and then to be told, ‘Okay, we don’t need you, you’re contract’s cancelled,’ it was kind of a slap in the face,” said Goen.

Goen’s apartment and traveling expenses cost around $6,000, but none of the expenses will be reimbursed.

“We’re trying to beg to get paid for at least one week of pay,” she said.

The worst part, Goen’s job in Oklahoma City also might not be there when she returns.

“Since they knew that I was leaving to go basically help another hospital in a different state, it would have to be considered a resignation, and if I wanted to work again, I’d have to reapply,” said Goen.

She says her first priority is finding another nursing job in NYC. She’s also looking into hiring a lawyer because she says KPG Healthcare breached her contract.

News 4 tried to reach out to KPG Healthcare for a comment, but as of Tuesday evening, has not heard back.

