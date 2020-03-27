OKC parents still not following new playground rules

Playgrounds in Oklahoma City have been closed since Mayor David Holt ordered their closure Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In Oklahoma City, playgrounds have been closed since Mayor David Holt ordered their closure Tuesday. He says the hard surfaces are breeding grounds for the virus to spread.

At Stars and Stripes Park, signs were put up Thursday about the new rules, but many were still on the equipment.

“I don’t take it as serious, but maybe other people should,” said Romeo Mack, who visited Lake Hefner.

“Being out here like this, it doesn’t really bother me. I feel like if I’m gonna catch it, I’m gonna catch it,” said Garet McNeal.

There are 126 playgrounds in Oklahoma City and all are now closed. Stacey Hamm explained the new rules Thursday at Stars and Stripes, but directly behind her, people continued to allow their children to play.

“It is law. They can be a hub to host the coronavirus,” said Hamm.

But others still didn’t seem to care.

“This is the way people can get out and live their life,” said Stevie Staton.

“I don’t necessarily think people should stay off the playgrounds. Parents are going crazy right now,” said McNeal.

Lake Hefner is also packed. City officials are still encouraging using the trails and getting exercise, but are warning that the rules still stand.

“We ask you to respect and abide by the social distancing rules that have been put in place,” said Hamm.

Stay in groups of less than 10 people, use social distancing by standing six feet away from others when in public and don’t use the playgrounds. If you do, it could be a police officer asking you to leave.

“The Oklahoma City Police Department will be out doing regular checks,” said Hamm.

There is no word on how long the closures will last.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage