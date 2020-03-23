OKC Parks recreation centers, Martin Park visitors center to close during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – To help limit the spread of COVID-19, all OKC Parks recreation centers and the Martin Park Nature Center Visitors Center will be closed starting this week, city officials say.

According to the City of Oklahoma City, the OKC Parks recreation centers and Martin Nature Park Center Visitors Center will be closed March 23 to April 12.

City officials say “parks staff made the difficult decision to temporarily close these facilities to follow public health guidance to restrict gatherings of 10 or more people.”

OKC Parks senior centers are already closed and will remain closed until at least April 12.

Other public OKC Parks facilities, including Martin Park Nature Center’s outdoor grounds, Will Rogers Gardens, and neighborhood parks and playgrounds, remain open.