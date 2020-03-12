OKC VA Medical Center team member monitored by OSDH following screening at VA

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A medical team member from the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center is being monitored by the Oklahoma State Department of Health following a screening at the VA.

The medical team member was transferred from the VA’s emergency room to a local hospital on Wednesday, according to Audrey Umhoefer, Public Affairs Officer for the OKC VA Medical Center.

“His situation is currently being handled by the Oklahoma State Department of Health,” Umhoefer said.

The medical team member participated in a screening process at the VA. He was taken to the VA’s ER after he answered some of the screening questions positively, Umhoefer said.

“We screen every single person. Every single person who walks into the building goes through the screening process. If they answer positively, they will be isolated and we follow the Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines,” she said.

The screening process is being administered in light of recent concerns over COVID-19, and the VA is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for intake precautions, Umhoefer said.

“While the CDC still considers COVID-19 to be a low threat to the general American public, the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is paying special attention to it,” Umhoefer said in a news release.

The OKC VA Health Care System, which includes all VA outpatient clinics, has not encountered anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health website states that there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and two presumptive positive cases of the virus. There are currently four pending COVID-19 test results.

The virus causes an upper respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.