OKC Zoo & Botanical Garden to temporarily close to help prevent coronavirus spread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will be temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

OKC Zoo personnel issued a news release Friday stating that the zoo will be closed effective Saturday, March 14. It is tentatively planned that the zoo will reopen Monday, March 23.

“The safety and well-being of our guests, team members, ZOOfriends members, volunteers and, of course, the animals in our care, is our top priority every day at the OKC Zoo, particularly with the emergence of COVID-19. Zoo officials will continue to closely monitor this developing situation and follow guidance from federal, state and local health officials,” the news release states.

Zoo activities, including day camps scheduled for Spring Break week – Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 – and the zoo’s preschool program, Natural Explorers, will also be canceled.

“Registered participants will receive complete refunds for this time period,” the news release states.

Guests who have already purchased zoo tickets, including both general admission and ‘Ride It All, Zoo It All’, can still use the tickets through Dec. 31, 2020.

Zoo personnel will directly contact guests who have registered for zoo experiences, including Wild Encounters and birthday parties.

Essential veterinary and animal care team members will be at the zoo daily while the zoo is closed to care for the zoo’s animals, “ensuring they are healthy and safe,” the news release states.

“Updates will be shared as information is available on all of the Zoo’s social platforms and okczoo.org,” the news release states.

