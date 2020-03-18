OKC Zoo launches interactive digital series during temporary closure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo has launched an interactive digital series during its indefinite closure due to COVID-19.

Last week, the OKC Zoo announced it would be temporarily close from March 14 until March 22. It is tentatively planned that the zoo will reopen Monday, March 23.

During the closure, the zoo will post a new digital series daily at 2 p.m.

Titled “OKC Zoo @ Two”, the series allows viewers to take a safari from the comfort of home with caretaker chats, wellness exams, behind-the-scenes animal encounters and unexpected adventures through the zoo online daily at 2 p.m. starting Thursday, March 19.

Each episode will be posted on the OKC Zoo’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) and here. Episodes include a mix of both pre-produced stories as well as live broadcasts allowing viewers to submit their questions to be answered in real time by zoo caretakers.

Here’s the schedule through Sunday, March 22:

Thursday, March 19 Clouded Leopard Caretaker Chat

Friday, March 20 Flamingo Mingle

Saturday, March 21 Asian Elephant Caretaker Chat

Sunday, March 22 Harbor Seal “Liberty” Eye Surgery Update

You can also pre-purchase general admission tickets and Zoo-It-All tickets online here at a 20 percent discount. These tickets will be valid to use any day before March 31, 2021.

For more information, click here.