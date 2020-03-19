OKCFD: Public access to all fire stations to be limited; non-emergency services will be canceled during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is limited public access to all stations and canceling some non-emergency services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the department, public access to all Oklahoma City fire stations will be limited.

The following non-emergency services will also be canceled:

Fire station tours

Public education outings

Civilian/student ride-a-longs

Fire apparatus demonstration request

The department says there will be no delay or reduction of emergency services during this time.

Personnel will ask health-specific questions to ensure personal protective equipment is worn if needed.

They will also continue to provide free smoke alarms to those who request them. You can request them by calling 405-316-2337 or online here.