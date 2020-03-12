OKCPS cancels schools amid coronavirus concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools has canceled classes for tomorrow amid growing concerns over COVID-19.

OKCPS Families,

As the largest district in our state, Oklahoma City Public Schools plays a critical role in providing stability and safety for our community.

OKCPS has been closely monitoring the health and attendance of our students and staff. It is important to note that there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Oklahoma City Public Schools.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends social distancing as a way to prevent community spread of the COVID-19 virus. With this in mind, OKCPS feels it is in the best interest of our students, families, staff and the public to cancel classes and district hosted activities for tomorrow – Friday, March 13.

As we move into Spring Break, this closure will allow our teams to begin a complete deep cleaning of all buses and school buildings.

Our current plan is for students to return to classes on Monday, March 23rd. If that changes, we will notify our families and staff. OKCPS has created a webpage to keep staff and families up to date regarding district specific information, www.okcps.org/covid-19. However, we encourage our families and staff to rely on reputable sources for information, like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and the Oklahoma City County Health Department (OCCHD).