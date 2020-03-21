OKCPS creates plan for employees, student families to pick up belongings amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools officials have created a new plan for staff and student families to pick up items left in schools.

Public health officials told school officials that school district buildings cannot be opened for come-and-go style pick up on Monday, March 23, according to an OKCPS news release.

“Instead, our families and staff will need to work directly with your school’s building principal or department manager to make an appointment to retrieve items. This will help us limit the number of people in any location at one time,” the news release states.

OKCPS is currently allowing families to pick up medications only.

“Please note that in order to pick up student prescription medications, you must have a photo identification card and be the parent/guardian of the student who is prescribed the medication,” the news release states.

School site appointments will be made between 1-4 p.m. Monday, March 23 through Wednesday, March 25.

“Pick-up will be drive-thru only in drop-off lanes in front of the school,” the news release states. “To make an appointment, families must send an email to your building principal to schedule a day and time for your pick-up.”

Click here for a list of email addresses for OKCPS Building Principals.

Call (405) 587-0049 and leave a message if you don’t have email.

“Someone will return your call as soon as possible to schedule an appointment,” the news release states.

Employees who need to pick up items can make appointments between March 23-25.

“School-based staff should work with your building principal to pick up items. Upon arrival, please check-in at the front office before going to your area to retrieve your items,” the news release states. “Central Office staff should work with your manager to schedule a time to pick up items.”

OKCPS also provided the following important reminder:

“This effort is intended to allow for the pick up of emergency items only.

If you are sick, please do not come to the building. Instead, work with your principal or department manager to make other arrangements. Please continue to follow the latest guidance from public health officials regarding self-quarantine, personal hygiene and social distancing. As always, the safety of families and staff is our priority. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to adjust to this evolving situation.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage