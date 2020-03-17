OKCPS declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District have declared a state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak.

OKCPS says they will follow the state’s recommendations and close school until at least April 6.

The school board also granted the superintendent “the authority to make decisions regarding all aspects of OKCPS response to Covid-19 measures including but not limited to staffing, additional leave, purchasing and other issues related to employees and students.”

On Sunday, Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties and OKC Mayor David Holt declared a state of emergency for the city.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is the largest education district in Oklahoma with 66 schools and approximately 46,000 students.