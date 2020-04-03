Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
1  of  2
Live Now
Presidential Coronavirus Pandemic Task Force daily briefing KFOR Afternoon News

OKCPS to give students free pizza in effort to help out during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will help local families during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving students free pizza.

The school system is holding a Slices for Students event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Shidler Elementary School, 1415 S. Byers Ave., according to an OKCPS news release.

Free pizza will be given to 500 school children.

“With schools shut down due to the coronavirus, many families – more than ever – are in need of food for their children,” the news release states.

School officials reached out to Papa John’s Pizza and asked if they would supply the slices for the event, and the Papa John’s at NW 23rd and Pennsylvania Avenue signed up.

“Papa John’s will make one of their most important deliveries for 500 children,” the news release states.

The Papa John’s at NW 23rd and Penn will cook 63 pizzas to feed the children.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter