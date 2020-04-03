OKCPS to give students free pizza in effort to help out during coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools will help local families during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving students free pizza.

The school system is holding a Slices for Students event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, at Shidler Elementary School, 1415 S. Byers Ave., according to an OKCPS news release.

Free pizza will be given to 500 school children.

“With schools shut down due to the coronavirus, many families – more than ever – are in need of food for their children,” the news release states.

School officials reached out to Papa John’s Pizza and asked if they would supply the slices for the event, and the Papa John’s at NW 23rd and Pennsylvania Avenue signed up.

“Papa John’s will make one of their most important deliveries for 500 children,” the news release states.

The Papa John’s at NW 23rd and Penn will cook 63 pizzas to feed the children.

