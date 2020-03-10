OKCVAHCS puts screening measures in place for all VA medical facilities and VA clinics

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKCVAHCS) medical facilities are implementing screening measures for signs of respiratory illness and exposure to COVID-19 as a precaution until further notice.

Onsite, VA will use standardized screening questions at strategic entry points and during initial clinical screening.

OKCVAHCS is also asking that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to call 405-456-1000 (option 3) before visiting the VA hospital or clinic.

Employees are being told not to report to work if they show any flu-like symptoms.

Veterans are encouraged to arrive early for their appointment and to limit the number of people they bring with them.

“I am asking all staff to assist me in protecting those who protected us. Our facility is fully staffed, supplied and committed to helping keep Veterans safe,” said Wade Vlosich, Health System Director. “We have been collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services, state public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure Veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing and treatment protocols.”

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take daily preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

For more information on the coronavirus, call the Oklahoma State Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center at 877-215-8336.