OKDHS office visits restricted to appointment only

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Human Services has restricted office visits to appointment only after receiving thousands of visits within the span of a few days.

The new policy goes into effect Friday, March 20.

Customers who cannot be served on the OKDHS website or have difficulty with online service can instead call (405) 522-5050 for assistance or to schedule an appointment. Call center team members will work to solve customers’ needs by using all tools available to them, according to an OKDHS news release.

“Agency leadership has been wrestling with a series of critical decisions over the last few days. Many of these decisions balance the agency’s intense desire to care for the most vulnerable in our communities with minimizing health risks to our committed workforce,” said Justin Brown, OKDHS director. “The Centers for Disease Control and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidance include social distancing as the best things we can do to slow the spread of COVID-19. Limiting contact with others can be challenging in human services work, but it is not impossible. Because so many Oklahomans rely on the critical services we provide, we are constantly readjusting the balance between reducing the number of staff in any one location and meeting critical needs in each community. This helps ensure that we are where we need to be, doing what we need to do, to best be of service to Oklahomans during this ever-changing situation.”

There was an average of 2,000 visits per day at OKDHS offices this week. A vast majority of those visits could have been solved by online resources or via telephone, according to the news release.

“OKDHS recognizes that we have a real opportunity to play our part in flattening the curve and to serve our communities at the same time. I personally appreciate our staff’s commitment to those we serve. We ask for the public’s patience as we transition to this new process,” Brown said.

This past week fears over the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated as the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rose, businesses and public institutions closed and federal and state officials stressed the urgency of following CDC coronavirus guidelines.

OKDHS will continue monitoring the situation and will provide further official guidance over the coming days and weeks, according to the news release.

