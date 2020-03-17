Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic implementing COVID-19 measures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic is implementing measures to help prevent and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials with the clinic say allergy shot patients are allowed to wait for the 20-minute monitoring in their car, not the waiting room.

If you have a fever, along with shortness of breath or cough, you will not be allowed access to the building. You are asked to reschedule your appointment.

The clinic says, “Our most immediate concern is your safety and we are implementing measures to help protect people who have disorders of the immune system or suffer from other health problems, including asthma.”