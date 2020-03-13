Breaking News
Oklahoma Baptist University to move to online learning after spring break

Coronavirus

Oklahoma Baptist University

Oklahoma Baptist University

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Following many other universities, Oklahoma Baptist University announced that it has moved to online learning for a minimum of two weeks in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say OBU goes on spring break from March 16 through March 20 and will then deliver all courses online from March 23 through April 3.

If that online learning period needs to be extended, the decision will be made by March 27.

Officials say students should take all items necessary for online courses with them like laptops, textbooks, and other course supplies.

Campus housing will be closing on Friday, March 20. If you have an extreme hardship, please contact your RD by March 18.

As for employees, university officials say the campus will remain open and employees will report to work on their normal schedule.

