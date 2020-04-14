Oklahoma Beer Alliance calls for extension of order temporarily removing alcohol delivery restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Beer Alliance is calling upon the Oklahoma ABLE Commission to maintain lifted restrictions on alcohol delivery as the order nears its end date.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission, on March 24, temporarily removed restrictions on alcohol delivery to people 21 years old and older until April 17.

The Oklahoma Beer Alliance is calling upon state officials to extend the order beyond April 17.

“To keep pace with Gov. Stitt’s safer-at-home policy extended through April 30, the Oklahoma Beer Alliance urges state leadership to extend the April 17 ABLE Commission orders,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance. “We’ve been working closely with the ABLE Commission to ensure Oklahoma establishments are able to adapt to the current situation and mitigate any negative impacts that might be felt. We’re all in this together, and the more we can accommodate consumers and businesses during this time, the better.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many sectors of society and business, and that includes alcohol distributors and businesses that sell alcohol.

“Many brewers, restaurants, wineries and liquor stores have had to adapt to a new normal — social distancing — leaving many establishments closed and searching for new ways to reach consumers,” an Oklahoma Beer Alliance news release states.

The adjustments to a COVID-19 reality has not been bleak for the alcohol industry, according to the news release.

The news release states that the Nielsen market research firm found that sales of alcoholic beverages across the nation rose 55 percent in the week ending March 21.

While in-door dining at restaurants is prohibited by an executive order put into effect by Gov. Kevin Stitt, online, delivery and curbside service of food and alcohol are available to patrons.

Third party vendors, such as DoorDash and UberEats, are not authorized to make alcohol deliveries, and online payments are currently restricted, according to the news release.

The Oklahoma Beer Alliance compiled changes enacted by Stitt’s executive orders, as well as guidance by the Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission for restaurant, brewer, winery and liquor store licensees. They are as follows:

Liquor stores may deliver alcoholic beverages, including beer, wine and spirits, to consumers age 21 and over through April 17.

Small brewers and small-farm wineries may deliver alcoholic beverages they produced in sealed original containers to consumers age 21 and over through April 17.

Restaurants, bars and clubs with alcoholic beverage licenses may deliver original sealed packages of only beer, including growlers, and wine to consumers age 21 and over through April 17.

On-premise beer, wine, mixed beverage and caterer/mixed beverage licensees that are primarily Type-2 restaurants, where persons under 21 are allowed to enter, may sell closed original packages of beer, which includes growlers, and wine in conjunction with curbside pick-up or drive through food sales.

Grocery and convenience stores holding retail licenses may deliver closed containers of beer or wine to consumers age 21 and over through April 17.

Licensed beer distributors, small brewers or brewpubs may accept the return of original unopened packages of beer products by licensees that will expire or fall outside the manufacturer’s recommended use date during the period of mandated COVID-19-related closure.

While the alcohol-related orders are in effect until April 17, it is possible that the duration may change.

“It is important to keep in mind that while these changes are in place, they are subject to be amended, revoked or extended as the coronavirus situation develops,” the news release states.

Alcohol licensees remain subject to gubernatorial and municipal closure orders. Click here for more information.

