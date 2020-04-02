Oklahoma Blood Institute in need of donations, officials say COVID-19 not spread through blood

Oklahoma Blood Institute officials say the need for blood donations persists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute is seeking blood donations, saying the demand for blood cannot wait during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blood Institute is following both U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as they continue taking blood donations during the pandemic.

The agency is also taking additional sanitation efforts to protect donors as much as they can.

COVID-19 is not spread through blood, and OBI officials hope community members will get out and take time to give blood.

"We do not have to run a blood test for [COVID-19]. It's respiratory. It's passed through air droplets. Fortunately, our blood supply is safer than it's ever been," said John Armitage MD, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.

However, as a precaution, OBI asks that you not donate if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 28 days, have come into contact with someone with COVID-19 or have traveled to an area that has a high rate of infection.

