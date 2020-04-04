Oklahoma cities impose curfews for citizens’ safety and health

A number of towns around the state are furthering limitations on where you can go and when.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) - Following the governor’s orders earlier this week, a number of towns around the state are furthering limitations on where you can go and when.

Several cities in the state have imposed curfews on citizens, including Geary, Canton and Kingfisher.

“We are the people that can control this, and we can stop this if we really want to,” Kingfisher Mayor Steve Richards said.

He’s urging everyone to work together to get through this crisis faster, and trying to drill home one message to his citizens.

“This is serious and we need to stay at home.”

So on Thursday, the city commissioners voted to impose a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. for everyone, except for emergencies or work at essential businesses. City officials saying there has been an uptick in crime.

“If you’re doing something that’s stupid or you’re messing with vehicles, or you’re messing with houses, or something like that,” Richards said, “this is a situation where you can possibly get a ticket, or you could go to jail. So you need to be smart about this.”

He said his office is working with the governor to determine what is and is not an essential business. The allowances could become tighter in days ahead.

Lawton, which also imposed a curfew, set rules as strict as limiting how many people are allowed in stores, and what items stores are allowed to sell.

So far in Kingfisher, the mayor is just asking people to be smart and use good judgment when shopping for necessities.

“Don’t bring your family. Don’t take a chance that we need. So just one person, go in, get the groceries, get what they need, and get back out,” Richards said.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage