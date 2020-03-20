Oklahoma City Animal Welfare lowers adoption fees to find homes for abandoned animals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While most Americans are trying to stay away from other humans to slow the spread of a deadly virus, animal welfare workers say they are hoping you would consider adding a pet to your home.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is temporarily reducing adoption fees to help reduce overcrowding in the shelter.

Through at least April 12, the following changes have been made:

Only 20 visitors will be allowed inside the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter.

Drop-off of stray animals will be moved to a drive-thru area to reduce the number of people who enter the shelter.

Volunteer work in the shelter is suspended.

Observation visiting is suspended.

Adoption and volunteer events are canceled.

Adoption fees are $30.

“Everything is moving quickly, as we all know, so we will alert everyone if we have to make more changes,” said OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We will be doing our best to follow the latest public health guidance, and provide the safest possible environment for everyone while we provide these critical services.”