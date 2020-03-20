Oklahoma City businesses spreading cheer amid coronavirus chaos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Among the chaos of the growing pandemic, there are instances of people doing good things for one another and the community.

On Friday, local businesses were doing their part to spread happiness in times of uncertainty.

The CEO and employees of TBS Factory, a company that supports truck drivers, took to off-ramps along I-35. They were giving away free lunches to truck drivers in an event dubbed “Sandwiches 4 Semis.”

“It’s very difficult for truck drivers right now to get food,” said CEO Jennifer Lickteigh. “When we saw Pennsylvania close their rest stops, we were very worried about that because we need truck drivers right now.”

She wanted to give truck drivers, who are already socially distanced, a little love and respect. Lickteigh also pointed out that the trucks can’t go through drive-thrus, so she's hoping more businesses will offer curbside assistance.

“They’re the ones bringing us the relief supplies that we need and depend on right now,” she said.

In another part of town, the owners at The Fleuriste were giving away about 2,000 flowers to anyone who came by.

“We had a few weddings and a few parties that we had for this week. They’ve all cancelled,” said George Catechis.

He and Matthew Woods own the event company, and decided to give away bouquets rather than sell the flowers.

“Just giving a little joy to a hard time and making people smile. That’s what we’re here to do,” Woods said.

It was greatly appreciated by people like Myrla Pierson who came to pick up flowers for her mother.

“She has been depressed,” Pierson said. “She’s stayed inside for five days now, which is great for her and this will definitely make her day.”