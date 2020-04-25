Oklahoma City church does good work by providing food to struggling people during coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahoma City community members are doing their part to help families who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church’s monthly Fish and Loaves Ministry Food Drive has grown more and more since the pandemic hit Oklahoma.

The church, located at 1700 NE 7th St., started their Fishes and Loaves Food Drive in March.

They continued their efforts to help struggling folks on Saturday, April 25, by handing out veggies, meat, milk, starches and more.

“It’s a blessing as a church to be able to help during this time. So many people have been laid off of their jobs that don’t have a way to take care of their daily living,” said John A. Reed, Fairview Missionary Baptist Church Pastor.

Reed said he and his parishioners handed out at least 11,000 pounds of food Saturday morning, a substantial increase from a month ago when they only had 200 bags of food to give away.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter