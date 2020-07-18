Oklahoma City City Council passes mask mandate for indoor public places

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City City Council passed a mask mandate by a vote of 6-3 Friday after a five hour meeting.

“It isn’t the government’s role to mandate it,” said Councilman James Greiner.

“We are called to repel an invader that is killing us just as ruthlessly as an army,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said.

The ordinance went into effect immediately after an emergency order passed by a vote of 7-2. The ordinance states everyone in Oklahoma City over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering like a mask or face shield in indoor public places. Masks outside are only recommended. The face cover must cover the nose and mouth completely. However, there are exceptions. Here is a list of exceptions given to KFOR by the City Council:

• Children age 10 and under, unless required by a school or daycare.

• People working in an office who don’t have face-to-face interactions with the public.

• Patrons of restaurants, bars and similar establishments while eating or drinking.

• People in settings where it isn’t practical or feasible to wear a face covering, like receiving dental services, swimming or playing at a sprayground.

• People engaged in sports (including for recreation).

• People engaged in cardio exercises. But people should make reasonable efforts to observe social distancing between groups of people from different households.

• People inside any federal, state or county building or facility.

• People inside a public or private school building or facility, unless required by the school.

• People at a religious service or ceremony where social distancing is observed between groups of people from different households.

• People with a developmental disability.

• People who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

The ordinance is set to last until September 8. That’s the day after Labor Day. The City Council can vote to extend it. The mandate had some last-minute changes to it as council members expressed some discontent with the originally composed fines. The fines were originally going to reach up to $250 if you were caught without a mask. However they have been dramatically reduced.

For a first offense of not wearing a mask, responders will offer a mask or tell a person to leave the public place. People who refuse to wear it or leave will be fined $9. The second offense is the same amount of money. A third offense will cost $100.

People with medical conditions preventing them from wearing a mask will have to show a signed form from their physician to protect them from any fines or convictions.

Oklahoma City police released the below statement regarding their responses to any mask violation calls:

“Officers will not be proactively stopping people for mask violations. Please do not call 911 to report mask only violations. Currently, officers are only responding to mask violations if another criminal violation is also being committed. For example, trespassing or disorderly conduct. If officers are faced with a mask only violation, they will encourage voluntary compliance and complete a report if necessary.” Capt. Larry Withrow, Oklahoma City Police Department

The meeting included calls from city residents.

“You have the power to help alleviate a fraction of that danger by passing an ordinance to require masks, which are scientifically proven by real scientists to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” one caller said.

“I urge you to vote no on this monstrosity,” another caller said. “Healthy people do not make other people sick. If you have a mask and it works so well, why in the world would i need to wear one?”

Some Oklahoma City residents are still divided after the passing of the ordinance.

“I thought it was kind of a little past due,” said Matt Weers, a resident of Oklahoma City

“I just think it’s unnecessary. I think it’s more of a combination of fear mongering by some and placation by others,” said Patrick Cash, another resident of Oklahoma City.

Now that the ordinance is in effect, citizens like Weers and Cash said they wonder how it will all turn out.

“Mask ordinance, again, I don’t know. I don’t think that it’s really going to help,” Cash said.

“Hope to see it like more statewide, even nationwide,” Weers said. “Every little bit counts I guess.”

