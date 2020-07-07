Oklahoma City clinical trials company awarded study that could lead to first COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City clinical trials company will soon begin a COVID-19 vaccine study that company officials say could lead to the first COVID-19 vaccine if the study is successful.

The Lynn Health Science Institute was awarded the Moderna Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Study, according to a Lynn Health news release.

The 24-month long study focuses on healthy individuals age 18 and above.

Carl Griffin, an M.D. with more than 20 years of experience conducting clinical trials in Oklahoma City, will be the study’s principal investigator, according to the news release.

“The study will determine if participants receiving the potential vaccine develop antibodies that contribute to virus resistance for COVID-19,” the news release states.

Those who are interested in participating in the study must meet the inclusion and exclusion criteria that has been established by Moderna, Inc.

“If successful, the data from this trial could lead to the development of the first vaccine for COVID-19,” the news release states.

Individuals who have been diagnosed with active COVID-19, or recovered from a COVID-19 infection are not eligible to participate in the study, according to the news release.

Qualified participants will receive two vaccinations over the course of the study and be monitored for the remainder of the study, the news release states.

A Reuters article that was published on Tuesday reports that there is tension between Moderna, which is headquartered in Massachusetts, and government scientists.

The federal government has given Moderna’s vaccine project almost half a billion dollars in support and has chosen it as one of the first to enter large-scale human trials.

“But the company – which has never produced an approved vaccine or run a large trial – has squabbled with government scientists over the process, delayed delivering trial protocols and resisted experts’ advice on how to run the study, according to three sources familiar with the vaccine project,” the Reuters article states.

